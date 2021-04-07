Morgan Stanley Buys 1,180,560 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 396.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.38% of Baozun worth $50,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

