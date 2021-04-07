Molecular Templates Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 968 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,052% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,660,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,459,586. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $482.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

