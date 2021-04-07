Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock worth $31,307,518. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

