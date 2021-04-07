Mithril Hits Market Capitalization of $100.69 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $100.69 million and $111.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.75 or 0.00356506 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001549 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

