Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post $212.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,712. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

