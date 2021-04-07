Minot Capital LP Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,655,000. VeriSign makes up about 2.8% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,014,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.