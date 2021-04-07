Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $1,842,361.64 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MAA opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

