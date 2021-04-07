Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 11.4%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s share price fell 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

