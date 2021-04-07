Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,090 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.3% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,342,557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $282,380,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $162.30 and a 12-month high of $249.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

