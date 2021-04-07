Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 3.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,035,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.