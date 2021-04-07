MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

