MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $2.65.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
