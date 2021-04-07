MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.