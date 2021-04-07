MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. 56,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,936. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.