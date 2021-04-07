Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEOH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

