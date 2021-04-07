Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 323.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,998 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Meritage Homes worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.