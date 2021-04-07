Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.09 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and $719,978.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 100.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00258880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00766709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,585.15 or 0.99570991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,319,250,123 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.