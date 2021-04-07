Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 560.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,872 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. 159,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,039,899. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

