Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $12,559.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

