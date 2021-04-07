Meme Reaches Market Cap of $64.16 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Meme has a market cap of $64.16 million and $9.03 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $2,291.57 or 0.04044111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.00462096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

