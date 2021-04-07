MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.79 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $13,998.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

