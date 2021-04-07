Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca Sells 14,000 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MXIM opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

