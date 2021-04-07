Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

