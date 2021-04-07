MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MCFT stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.