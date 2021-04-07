Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,468 shares of company stock valued at $254,295,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

