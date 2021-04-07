Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Michael Fraccaro Sells 1,374 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Fraccaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52.

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.38. The company has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

