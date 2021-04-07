Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $810,963.61 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $810,963.61 and approximately $115,222.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 72% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.95 or 0.03480111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

