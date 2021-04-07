Maro (MARO) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $196.03 million and $45,177.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00625055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 934,935,599 coins and its circulating supply is 477,910,443 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

