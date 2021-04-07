Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 77,638 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $2,669,970.82. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMI. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

