MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $22.59.

In other news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung acquired 11,600 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

