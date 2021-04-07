Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

