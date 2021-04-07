Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,644,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

