Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

