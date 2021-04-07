Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will report sales of $90.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.21 million and the highest is $94.26 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $82.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $331.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $360.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CLI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

