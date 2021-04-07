Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.45 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $262.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.