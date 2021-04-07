Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Invests $433,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $655.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $61,942,923. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

