Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,196 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,196 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

