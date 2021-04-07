M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading Up 7.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)’s share price was up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.55. Approximately 758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

