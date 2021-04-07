Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.30

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and traded as low as $29.75. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 150 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

