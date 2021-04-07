Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 21,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 40,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

