LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,461 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth about $228,853,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 106,927 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.