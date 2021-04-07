LPL Financial LLC Purchases 845 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $6,071,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 57,765 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -478.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

