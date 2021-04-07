LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

