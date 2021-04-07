LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

