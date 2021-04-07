Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

