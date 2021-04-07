Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,600 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after buying an additional 408,670 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

