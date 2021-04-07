Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $455,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $306.10 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.99 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

