Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $435,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK opened at $262.92 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

