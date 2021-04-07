Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $357,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edison International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

NYSE:EIX opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

