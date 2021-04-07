Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $291,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

Shares of COO stock opened at $389.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

