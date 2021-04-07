Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $267,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,786,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

